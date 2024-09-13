Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: The allotment status of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has been announced. Those who have applied for the public issue can check the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website, bseindia.com, or the official website of the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue; however, after the announcement of Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status, allottees and market observers are eagerly waiting for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing date, which is most likely on Monday, September 16th, 2024.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP today Meanwhile, after the announcement of Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status, the grey market has gone further bullish on the public issue. According to stock market observers, shares of the Bajaj Group's upcoming stocks are available at a premium of ₹77 in today's grey market. This means Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹77, around 110 per cent higher than the upper price band of Bajaj Housing Finance IPO. So, after the announcement of the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment, the grey market is signalling multibagger returns for the lucky share allottees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing price prediction On what this Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP means, market observers said that the grey market is signalling that the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing price could be around ₹147 ( ₹70 + ₹77). So, the grey market is dropping a hint that share allottees may get around 110 per cent listing gain on the share listing date.

However, stock market experts said that GMP is not an ideal indicator to assess the kind of listing gain that allottees may expect. They said the grey market is non-regulated and has no connection with the company's balance sheet. They advised Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allottees to follow this basic fundamental and stick with the conviction they have developed after scanning the company's financials.