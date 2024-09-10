Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Limited launched its IPO on September 9 and will end on September 11. The issue is offering shares at ₹66-70. The company has raised ₹1,758 crore from anchor investors and reserved portions for various investor categories, including a special quota for shareholders.
The Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has allocated up to 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and a minimum of 35% of the offer is set aside for retail investors.
The initial public offer of Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 2.02 times on the first day of subscription today, as per BSE data.
The portion for retail investors received 1.51 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 4.35 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part is booked 1.07 times. The employee portion has been subscribed 32%, and Shareholder portion has been subscribed 2.90 times.
Since September 2015, Bajaj Housing Financing has been registered with the National Housing Bank as a non-deposit taking housing financing firm. It provides financing options for buying and remodeling both residential and commercial buildings.
The Reserve Bank of India has classified it as a "upper layer" nonbank financial institution (NBFC). The company offers a wide range of mortgage products, such as house loans, loans secured by real estate, lease rental discounting, and developer financing.
Two home financing businesses that have recently been listed on stock markets are Aadhar home financing and India Shelter Finance.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services recommends ‘Subscribe’ rating to the issue.
The brokerage claims that Bajaj Housing Finance reaps the benefits of the illustrious past of the "Bajaj" brand, which is well known as a dependable retail name. Its robust structure for risk management enables it to keep asset quality steady. BHF has guided for a leverage ratio of around 6x–8x and is optimistic that it can sustain steady NIM through borrowing cost optimization. Three times FY25 P/BV (on a diluted basis) is a good price for the IPO. It is advised to subscribe to the issue in light of all the advantages.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Live Updates: Here's what GMP hints ahead of Day 2 subscription
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP today is +64. This indicates Bajaj Housing Finance share price were trading at a premium of ₹64 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
The estimated listing price of Bajaj Housing Finance share price was indicated at ₹134 apiece, considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, representing an 91.43% increase from the IPO price of ₹70.
After analysing the grey market activities from the last 20 sessions, it is evident that today's IPO GMP is on an upward trend, indicating a strong potential for listing. As indicated by experts on investorgain.com, the GMP ranges from ₹36 to ₹64, with ₹36 being the lowest and ₹64 being the highest.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.