Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC mobilises ₹1,758 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Housing Finance has raised ₹1,758 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The non-banking financial company (NBFC)'s initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, September 9, and will close on September 11.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess