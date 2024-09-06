Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC mobilises 1,758 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC mobilises ₹1,758 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Nikita Prasad

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC raised 1,758 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription which begins on September 9

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Housing Finance has raised 1,758 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The non-banking financial company (NBFC)'s initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, September 9, and will close on September 11.

