Bajaj Housing Finance IPO to hit D-Street on September 9; bidding window to open for three days; Details here

Nikita Prasad, Riya R Alex
Updated31 Aug 2024, 09:36 PM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Housing Finance will open for subscription on September 9. The three-day bidding window will remain open for investors till September 11, 2024. The price band for the mainboard issue has not yet been announced and will likely be made public next week.

Bajaj Finance plans to raise 4,000 crore by issuing new shares in the public offering. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the NBFC plans to sell additional shares amounting to   3,000 crore through an offer for sale. 

The NBFC in its draft papers, explained about the eligible shareholders who can apply for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO under the shareholders category, saying, "Individuals and HUFs who are public equity shareholders of our Promoters, excluding such other persons not eligible to invest in the Offer under applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines and any depository receipt holder of our Promoters, as on the date of the Red Herring Prospectus."

So, those who hold the parent company stocks (either or both) at the time of the RHP filing will be eligible to apply for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO under the shareholder's category.

The NBFC plans to use the proceeds of the new shares to strengthen its capital base for future lending activities and cover offer-related expenses. Additionally, the listing will provide the company with benefits such as brand visibility and the establishment of a public market for its shares in India.

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published a list of upper-layer NBFCs, or enterprises with assets under control of 50,000 crores. According to RBI criteria, Bajaj Housing Finance, which was on the list, was slated to be listed on the bourses in September 2025.

