Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Top 10 things to know — date, anchor investors, price band, GMP, shareholder quota & details

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Housing Finance's much awaited ₹6,560-crore initial share-sale will open for public subscription on September 9 and conclude on September 11.
The purpose of the share sale is to fulfill the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandate that by September 2025, upper layer non-banking financial organisations (NBFCs) must be listed on stock markets.
Notably, just days ahead of this initial public offering (IPO), on September 5 the company said it has collected ₹1,758 crore from anchor investors, PTI reported.
These anchor investors include the Government of Singapore, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Fidelity, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan India Investment Trust Plc, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, SBI MF, UTI MF and Nippon India MF, the report added.
The company has allotted 25.11 crore equity shares to 104 funds at ₹70 each (upper-end of the price band), taking the aggregate transaction size to ₹1,758 crore.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
(With inputs from PTI)
