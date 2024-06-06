Bajaj Housing Finance board approves IPO plan to raise ₹4,000 crore via fresh issue plus OFS component
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO would include a sale of shares by existing shareholders
Bajaj Housing Finance on Thursday, June 6, said its board approved an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of shares worth ₹4,000 crore. The IPO would include a sale of shares by existing shareholders, the Bajaj Finance subsidiary said in a statement.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started