Bajaj Housing Finance on Thursday, June 6, said its board approved an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of shares worth ₹4,000 crore. The IPO would include a sale of shares by existing shareholders, the Bajaj Finance subsidiary said in a statement.

The IPO would be subject to market conditions, approvals and regulatory clearances, said the unit of the non-banking finance company (NBFC).

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had released a list of upper-layer NBFCs, or those entities with ₹50,000 crore of assets under management. Bajaj Housing Finance, which was a part of the RBI list, was required to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.

