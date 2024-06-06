Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 06 2024 15:57:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.00 1.65%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 435.80 1.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.95 3.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.00 2.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 302.00 1.09%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Bajaj Housing Finance board approves IPO plan to raise 4,000 crore via fresh issue plus OFS component
BackBack

Bajaj Housing Finance board approves IPO plan to raise ₹4,000 crore via fresh issue plus OFS component

Rajendra Saxena ,Edited By Nikita Prasad

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO would include a sale of shares by existing shareholders

Bajaj Housing Finance said the IPO would be subject to market conditions, approvals and regulatory clearances. Photo: iStockPremium
Bajaj Housing Finance said the IPO would be subject to market conditions, approvals and regulatory clearances. Photo: iStock

Bajaj Housing Finance on Thursday, June 6, said its board approved an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of shares worth 4,000 crore. The IPO would include a sale of shares by existing shareholders, the Bajaj Finance subsidiary said in a statement.

The IPO would be subject to market conditions, approvals and regulatory clearances, said the unit of the non-banking finance company (NBFC).

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had released a list of upper-layer NBFCs, or those entities with 50,000 crore of assets under management. Bajaj Housing Finance, which was a part of the RBI list, was required to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Jun 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue