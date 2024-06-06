Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Bajaj Housing Finance board approves IPO plan to raise 4,000 crore via fresh issue plus OFS component

Bajaj Housing Finance board approves IPO plan to raise ₹4,000 crore via fresh issue plus OFS component

Rajendra Saxena ,Edited By Nikita Prasad

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO would include a sale of shares by existing shareholders

Bajaj Housing Finance said the IPO would be subject to market conditions, approvals and regulatory clearances. Photo: iStock

Bajaj Housing Finance on Thursday, June 6, said its board approved an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of shares worth 4,000 crore. The IPO would include a sale of shares by existing shareholders, the Bajaj Finance subsidiary said in a statement.

The IPO would be subject to market conditions, approvals and regulatory clearances, said the unit of the non-banking finance company (NBFC).

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had released a list of upper-layer NBFCs, or those entities with 50,000 crore of assets under management. Bajaj Housing Finance, which was a part of the RBI list, was required to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.

