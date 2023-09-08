Balaji Amines arm, Balaji Speciality Chemicals withdraws DRHP1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Balaji Speciality Chemicals IPO news: Balaji Speciality Chemicals Ltd withdraws DRHP filed with SEBI.
Balaji Amines Ltd arm, Balaji Speciality Chemicals Ltd has decided to withdraw the Draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the company said in an exchange filing.
