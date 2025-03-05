Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment date today: Balaji Phosphates IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, March 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Balaji Phosphates IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 1.21 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Balaji Phosphates Ltd, opened on Friday, February 28, and ended on Tuesday, March 4.

Investors can verify the allocation details to find out how many shares they have been assigned, if they received any. The IPO allocation status will indicate the number of shares that have been allocated to them. Applicants who are not allotted any shares will initiate the refund process. Their demat accounts will receive the shares that have been granted to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Thursday, March 6. The refund procedure will also begin on Thursday.

Balaji Phosphates IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, March 7 on BSE SME.

How to check Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment status on Registrar site? If you have applied for the Balaji Phosphates IPO, you can check your Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment status today on the website of the Balaji Phosphates IPO registrar, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Access Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the registrar for the Balaji Phosphates IPO, by clicking the link above.

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown menu; its name will appear only after the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of the three options to check your status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. You can use the following IDs to verify the allotment status for the IPO.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) - You can track the status of your application by selecting your associated PAN number first. Enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN after making a selection from the dropdown menu. Once you’ve inputted the PAN, click "Submit."

Application number or CAF number: You can also view the allocation status by entering your application number or CAF number. Click "Search" after entering the application or CAF number. You received an acknowledgment document after submitting your IPO application. Make sure to input the application exactly as it appears on that document. After that, click "Submit" to see the details of the shares you were allotted in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID - You can also use the beneficiary ID linked to your demat account. Enter the client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs as a single string. The NSDL string consists of alphanumeric characters, while the CDSL string is numerical. Ensure you enter the customer ID and DP ID precisely as they appear. Your client ID and DP can be found in both your online DP statement and your account statement. After that, click "Submit."

Step 4 The screen will display the IPO status along with the number of shares of Balaji Phosphates that were allocated to you.

How to check Balaji Phosphates IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1:

Visit the official NSE website - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2:

To create an account, select the ‘Click here to sign up’ option on the NSE site using your PAN.

Step 3:

Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4:

On the next page, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Balaji Phosphates IPO GMP today Balaji Phosphates IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹70 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.