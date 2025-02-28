Mint Market

Balaji Phosphates IPO subscribed 14% on day 1 so far; check latest GMP, subscription status, other key details

  • Balaji Phosphates IPO: Balaji Phosphates has launched its IPO today, priced between 66 and 70 per share. It will remain open until March 4, with a minimum bid of 2,000 shares. The company specializes in fertilizers and reported a revenue of 15,154.63 lakhs for FY 2024.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published28 Feb 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Balaji Phosphates IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, February 28, and will close on Tuesday, March 4. (balajiphosphates.com)

Balaji Phosphates IPO: Balaji Phosphates Ltd has launched its IPO for subscription today (February 28, which is a Friday) and will remain open until Tuesday, March 4. The price band for Balaji Phosphates IPO has been set between 66 and 70 per equity share with a face value of 10 each. A minimum bid can be made for 2,000 equity shares, with subsequent bids in multiples of 2,000 shares.

The equity share allocation is structured as follows: the QIB Anchor Portion has been allocated a maximum of 12,24,000 equity shares; Qualified Institutional Buyers will be entitled to up to 8,16,000 equity shares; Non-Institutional Investors will secure at least 20,40,000 equity shares; Retail Individual Investors are guaranteed no fewer than 27,20,000 equity shares; and the Market Maker will receive an allotment of 3,58,000 equity shares.

Advertisement

Also Read | Balaji Phosphates IPO opens on Feb 28; issue price band set at ₹66-70 apiece

The company specializes in manufacturing and supplying Single Super Phosphate (SSP) in both powdered and granulated formats, as well as NPK Granulated and Mixed Fertilizers and Zinc Sulphate, all of which adhere to the Fertilizer Control Order of India. It markets its products under the brands ‘RATNAM’ and ‘BPPL’ to various clients, including retailers, wholesalers, and state-owned cooperatives, with the ultimate users being farmers.

In the fiscal year 2024, the company achieved a revenue of 15,154.63 lakhs, an EBITDA of 1,209.70 lakhs, and a PAT of 604.05 lakhs. For the five-month period ending August 24, the company reported a revenue of 5,337.06 lakhs, an EBITDA of 572.55 lakhs, and a PAT of 414.65 lakhs.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nukleus Office Solutions IPO allotment in focus today.Here’s how to check status

Balaji Phosphates IPO subscription status

Balaji Phosphates IPO subscription status is 14%, on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 16%, and NII portion was booked 22%. QIB portion is yet to be booked.

At 14:49 IST, the company has received bids for 8,86,000 shares against 62,28,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Also Read | IPO lock-in expiry for Hexware Tech, 3 others to release $265 mn worth of shares

Balaji Phosphates IPO details

Balaji Phosphates IPO worth 50.11 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 59,40,000 equity shares, aggregating to 41.58 crore. There's offer for sale (OFS) component of 12,18,000 equity shares totalling to 8.53 crore.

The proceeds from the IPO will be allocated for capital improvements to establish a warehouse at the subsidiary’s manufacturing site, upgrade current facilities, meet working capital requirements, and assist with overall corporate goals. The anchor phase is scheduled to start on February 27, 2025, and the offering will close on March 04, 2025.

Advertisement

Arihant Capital Markets Limited is the Lead Manager overseeing this issue, whereas Skyline Financial Services Private Limited acts as the Registrar for it.

Also Read | PhonePe appoints four merchant bankers for upcoming IPO: Report

Balaji Phosphates IPO GMP today

Balaji Phosphates IPO GMP or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 70 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOBalaji Phosphates IPO subscribed 14% on day 1 so far; check latest GMP, subscription status, other key details
First Published:28 Feb 2025, 03:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App