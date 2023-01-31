Balaji Solutions, Enviro Infra Engineers get Sebi nod to float IPO1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM IST
- Balaji Solutions, Enviro Infra Engineers filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi during August and September 2022, obtained the observation letters on January 23
New Delhi: IT hardware and mobile accessories firm Balaji Solutions and Enviro Infra Engineers, which provides solutions for waste water treatment, have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×