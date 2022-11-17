Bangalore airport IPO could be coming next year2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 10:13 AM IST
Launched in 2008, BLR Airport has been visited by more than 250 million passengers as of June this year
Fairfax India Holdings Ltd. is considering an initial public offering for Bangalore International Airport Ltd. that could value the asset at about 300 billion rupees ($3.7 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.