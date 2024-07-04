Bansal Wire Industries IPO: Issue subscribed 5.73 times on day 2; check subscription status, GMP and other details

The issue has so far been subscribed over 5.73 times on the second day of bidding. On the second day, the Bansal Wire Industries IPO received 12,28,88,254 applications against offered 2,14,60,906 shares.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published4 Jul 2024, 08:50 PM IST
Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>243 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>256 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.
Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹243 to ₹256 per equity share of the face value of ₹5.

The Bansal Wire Industries initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on July 3. The issue has so far been subscribed over 5.73 times on the second day of bidding.

The retail portion, which was booked 6.19 times, received overwhelming response from the investors on July 4. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NII) and QIB categories were booked 12.16 times and 0.09 times.

Also Read | Bansal Wire IPO fully booked on first day of bidding on strong retail,NII demand

In the Bansal Wire Industries IPO, up to 50% of the shares in the public issue are reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and a minimum of 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO details

Bansal Wire IPO, valued at 745 crore, consists solely of a fresh issue of 29,101,562 equity shares, without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company has set the price band of 243 to 256 per equity share of the face value of 5.

The firm's memorandum of association delineates its primary objectives and supplementary goals that support them. These objectives enable the company to: (i) conduct its current commercial operations; and (ii) pursue projects proposed to be funded with the net proceeds.

SBI Capital Markets Limited and Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (formerly Idfc Securities Ltd) are the book running lead managers for the Bansal Wire IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar for the issue.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO GMP today

Bansal Wire IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at +58, indicating that Bansal Wire Industries shares are trading at a premium of 58 in the grey market, as reported by investorgain.com.

Also Read | Bansal Wire IPO Day 2: Should you buy or not? Check GMP, key dates, review, more

The expected listing price for Bansal Wire Industries is 314 per share, which represents a 22.66% increase over the IPO price of 256. This calculation considers the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium in the grey market.

The "grey market premium" reflects investor readiness to pay above the issue price.

