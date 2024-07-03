Bansal Wire Industries IPO opens today: Subscription status, GMP and other details. Should you apply or not?

Bansal Wire Industries IPO opens today: Bansal Wire Industries IPO opens with a fresh issue of 2.91 crore shares to raise 745 crore. The company offers over 3,000 SKUs in steel wire segments. It plans to use proceeds for outstanding borrowings and working capital.

Nishant Kumar
Updated11:25 AM IST
Bansal Wire Industries IPO opens today: Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>243 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>256 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.
Bansal Wire Industries IPO opens today: Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹243 to ₹256 per equity share of the face value of ₹5.(https://bansalwire.com/)

Bansal Wire Industries IPO opens today: The 745 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Bansal Wire Industries opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 3. The mainboard IPO, a fresh issue of 2.91 crore shares, will close on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Bansal Wire Industries, along with its Subsidiary, Bansal Steel & Power Limited, offers over 3000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) in three broad segments: high-carbon steel wire, mild steel wire (low-carbon steel wire), and stainless steel wire.

The company has four manufacturing facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR), India- three in Ghaziabad (UP) and one in Bahadurgarh (Haryana). It has its dealer distribution network in 22 states and six union territories.

Also Read: Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

According to the company's RHP (red herring prospectus), from FY22 to FY24, its total income increased at a CAGR of 5.86 per cent from 2,205.07 crore to 2,470.89 crore. EBITDA increased at a CAGR of 14.87 per cent from 113.15 crore to 149.31 crore, and PAT (profit after tax) increased at a CAGR of 17.28 per cent from 57.29 crore to 78.80 crore.

The company raised over 223 crore in the anchor book round ahead of the opening of its IPO. According to the exchange filing, the company allocated 87,30,468 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of 256 per share.

Read more: Bansal Wire Industries IPO: Delhi-based firm garners 223 crore from anchor investors

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to pay certain outstanding borrowings and fund its working capital requirements. Some part of the proceeds can also be used for general corporate purposes.

Also Read: What is causing IPO boom in India? Why are experts worried about investor frenzy?

Bansal Wire Industries IPO details

Bansal Wire Industries IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 2.91 crore shares, aimed at raising 745 crore. The price band of the issue has been fixed at 243 to 256 per share.

The minimum lot size for the issue is 58 shares, meaning the minimum investment required by retail investors is 14,848.

At least 35 per cent of the IPO is reserved for retail investors. The issue's 15 per cent shares have been allocated for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), and 50 per cent are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB).

SBI Capital Markets Limited and Dam Capital Advisors Ltd are the book-running lead managers for Bansal Wire Industries IPO, while KFin Technologies Limited is the issue's registrar.

After the issue is subscribed, the share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 8, 2024. The company's shares may debut on the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO subscription status

By 11:15 am on Day 1, Bansal Wire Industries IPO had seen an overall subscription of 0.49 times, with bids for 1,05,81,056 shares against 2,14,60,906 offered.

The retail segment had been subscribed 0.81 times, receiving bids for 87,23,954 shares against 1,07,30,453 offered, and the NII segment had seen a subscription of 0.40 times, receiving bids for 18,56,290 shares against 45,98,766 offered.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO GMP today

According to investorgain.com, at 11:15 am on Wednesday, the Bansal Wire IPO GMP (grey market premium) is +66. This simply means the shares of Bansal Wire Industries traded at a premium of 66 in the grey market.

Bansal Wire Industries expected listing price was 322 per share, a premium of 25.78 per cent for the upper price band of the IPO at 256.

Should you apply or not?

Parth Shah, a research analyst at StoxBox, believes the issue is fairly valued, and investors can subscribe to it for the medium to long term.

"On the financial front, the issue seems to be fairly valued. Hence, we advise the market participants to subscribe to the issue for a medium to long-term period," said Shah.

Shah pointed out that Bansal Wire Industries boasts strong customer diversification to de-risk impact on revenue and a diversified product portfolio serving different sectors with different needs effectively.

Shah believes the country's economic growth will benefit steel manufacturers, as the increase in steel consumption across the infrastructure, automobile, and housing sectors can be seen domestically.

Shah observed that to follow up with the growing trends, the company plans to set up a new manufacturing unit, the largest steel wire manufacturing plant in India. It also aims to expand its reach to other regions, i.e. south and east to garner additional market share.

Amit Goel, co-founder and chief global strategist at Pace 360, pointed out that the company is operating in a highly competitive and fragmented segment of metal wires.

"The issue appears reasonably priced, based on the FY24 annualized earnings. We expect a listing at around 320-330 per share, resulting in a listing gain of around 25 per cent," he said.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi recommends subscribing to the issue for the long term.

Pointing out the company's valuation, Anand Rathi said that the company's P/E ratio is 50.8 times based on its FY24 earnings, with a market capitalisation of 40,078.3 million after the issuance of equity shares and a market cap to sales ratio of 1.62 times its FY24 earnings.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Also Read | Vraj Iron and Steel IPO listing today. Here’s what expert says on share debut
Also Read | Bansal Wire Industries IPO: Delhi-based firm raises ₹223 cr in anchor book round
Also Read | Ganesh Green IPO to hit the D-Street on July 5; price band set at ₹181-190
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsIPOBansal Wire Industries IPO opens today: Subscription status, GMP and other details. Should you apply or not?

Most Active Stocks

Federal Bank

180.70
05:55 AM | 3 JUL 2024
5.65 (3.23%)

Indian Oil Corporation

167.90
05:55 AM | 3 JUL 2024
-0.4 (-0.24%)

HDFC Bank

1,785.60
05:55 AM | 3 JUL 2024
55.05 (3.18%)

Tata Steel

175.15
05:55 AM | 3 JUL 2024
0.65 (0.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

M M T C

86.55
05:52 AM | 3 JUL 2024
7.28 (9.18%)

Castrol India

230.65
05:52 AM | 3 JUL 2024
16.55 (7.73%)

KNR Constructions

363.60
05:52 AM | 3 JUL 2024
22.7 (6.66%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

226.50
05:52 AM | 3 JUL 2024
13.6 (6.39%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue