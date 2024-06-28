Explore
Bansal Wire Industries IPO to open on July 3; sets price band at ₹243-256 per share

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band: ₹243 to ₹256 per equity share. Subscription date: July 3 to July 5. Allocation to anchor investors on July 2.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹243 to ₹256 per equity share of the face value of ₹5.
Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 243 to 256 per equity share of the face value of 5. (https://bansalwire.com/)

Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band: The Bansal Wire Industries Limited price band has been fixed in the range of 243 to 256 per equity share of the face value of 5. The Bansal Wire Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, and will close on Friday, July 5. The allocation to anchor investors for the Bansal Wire Industries IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 2.

(more to come)

Published: 28 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST
