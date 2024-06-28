Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band: The Bansal Wire Industries Limited price band has been fixed in the range of ₹243 to ₹256 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Bansal Wire Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, and will close on Friday, July 5. The allocation to anchor investors for the Bansal Wire Industries IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 2.

