Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Bansal Wire Industries IPO to open on July 3; sets price band at 243-256 per share

Bansal Wire Industries IPO to open on July 3; sets price band at ₹243-256 per share

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band: 243 to 256 per equity share. Subscription date: July 3 to July 5. Allocation to anchor investors on July 2.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 243 to 256 per equity share of the face value of 5.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO price band: The Bansal Wire Industries Limited price band has been fixed in the range of 243 to 256 per equity share of the face value of 5. The Bansal Wire Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, and will close on Friday, July 5. The allocation to anchor investors for the Bansal Wire Industries IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 2.

(more to come)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.