Bansal Wire IPO allotment to be finalised today: latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Bansal Wire IPO allotment date: The Bansal Wire IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, July 8). Investors who applied for the Bansal Wire Industries IPO can check the Bansal Wire IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The steel wire manufacturer opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 3 and ended on Friday, July 5. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (146.05 times), non-institutional investors (NIIs) (51.46 times), followed by retail investors (13.64 times). Bansal Wire IPO subscription status was 59.57 times on the third day.

Investors can find out if they have been assigned shares and in what proportion by identifying the basis of allocation. Another element of the IPO allotment status to take into account is the quantity of shares offered. The corporation will start the refund process for applicants who did not get shares. Allotted shares will be included in an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, July 9. Individuals who were allocatedshares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

Bansal Wire IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10.

If you have applied for the Bansal Wire IPO, you can do a Bansal Wire IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Bansal Wire IPO allotment allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: There are five links that will let you examine the status when you click the previously stated link.

Step 2: From the "Select IPO" drop-down menu, select Bansal Wire IPO after picking one of the five accessible URLs.

Step 3: To see the status, enter your application number, Demat account, or PAN.

Step 4: - Enter the application number and then the captcha code if you choose this option. Press "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and account details if you choose Demat Account. Press "Submit."

- Input the captcha code and the PAN number to access the third option, PAN. Hit "Submit."

How to check Bansal Wire IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

Bansal Wire IPO details

How to check Bansal Wire IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3 Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Bansal Wire Industries IPO GMP today Bansal Wire IPO GMP today is +76 . This indicates Bansal Wire Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹76 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Bansal Wire Industries expected listing price was ₹332 per share, 29.69% more than the IPO price of ₹256, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market.

Investor willingness to pay over the issue price is indicated by the “grey market premium.”

Bansal Wire IPO details Bansal Wire IPO, which is worth ₹745 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 29,101,562 equity shares. There's no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The firm's memorandum of association outlines its core objectives, as well as incidental and ancillary goals that support them. These goals allow the company to: (i) carry out its current commercial operations; and (ii) carry out the projects that are suggested to be funded with the net proceeds.

The book running lead managers of the Bansal Wire IPO are SBI Capital Markets Limited and Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (formerly Idfc Securities Ltd), with Kfin Technologies Limited serving as the issue's registrar.