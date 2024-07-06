Bansal Wire IPO: GMP jumps on strong subscription status. Focus shifts on allotment and listing date

  • Bansal Wire IPO GMP today is 70, which is 5 higher than Friday's Bansal Wire IPO grey market premium of 65, say market observers

Asit Manohar
First Published6 Jul 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Bansal Wire IPO subscription status: After three days of bidding from 3rd to 5th July 2024, the public issue was subscribed 59.57 times.
Bansal Wire IPO subscription status: After three days of bidding from 3rd to 5th July 2024, the public issue was subscribed 59.57 times. (https://bansalwire.com/)

Bansal Wire IPO: The bidding for Bansal Wire Industries Limited ended on Friday last week, with the public issue worth 745 crore receiving a strong response from the Indian primary market investors. According to Bansal Wire IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed 59.57 times in three days of bidding from 3rd to 5th July 2024. The focus now shifts to the likely Bansal Wire IPO allotment date on 8th July 2024. Meanwhile, Bansal Wire Industries Limited shares continue to show positive trends in the grey market, available at a premium of 70, indicating a promising future performance.

Bansal Wire IPO GMP today

As mentioned, the Bansal Wire IPO GMP (grey market premium) today stands at 70, a 5 increase from Friday's GMP of 65. Market observers attribute this rise to two significant reasons: positive sentiments in the Indian stock market and the robust subscription status of the Bansal Wire IPO. This insight into the market dynamics can help investors make informed decisions about the IPO.

Bansal Wire IPO subscription status

After three days of bidding from 3rd to 5th July 2024, the public issue was subscribed 59.57 times. The retail portion, which is the part of the issue reserved for individual investors, was filled 13.64 times. The NII portion, which is the part of the issue reserved for non-institutional investors, was subscribed 51.46 times, and the QIB segment, which is the part of the issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers, was filled 146.05 times. This strong response from the NII and QIB investors underscores the widespread interest in the Bansal Wire IPO.

Bansal Wire IPO allotment date, other details

Following the 'T+3' listing rule, which is a standard practice in the stock market, the most likely Bansal Wire IPO allotment date is Monday, July 8th, 2024. Likewise, the most likely Bansal Wire IPO listing date is Wednesday, July 10th, 2024.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Bansal Wire IPO allotment status check

Once the share allocation becomes public, bidders can easily check their application status online. They can do this by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the public issue, KFin Technologies Limited.

For more convenience, bidders can use the direct BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct KFin Tech link — https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ to check their Bansal Wire IPO allotment status online.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 02:17 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOBansal Wire IPO: GMP jumps on strong subscription status. Focus shifts on allotment and listing date

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue