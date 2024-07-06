Bansal Wire IPO: The bidding for Bansal Wire Industries Limited ended on Friday last week, with the public issue worth ₹745 crore receiving a strong response from the Indian primary market investors. According to Bansal Wire IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed 59.57 times in three days of bidding from 3rd to 5th July 2024. The focus now shifts to the likely Bansal Wire IPO allotment date on 8th July 2024. Meanwhile, Bansal Wire Industries Limited shares continue to show positive trends in the grey market, available at a premium of ₹70, indicating a promising future performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bansal Wire IPO GMP today As mentioned, the Bansal Wire IPO GMP (grey market premium) today stands at ₹70, a ₹5 increase from Friday's GMP of ₹65. Market observers attribute this rise to two significant reasons: positive sentiments in the Indian stock market and the robust subscription status of the Bansal Wire IPO. This insight into the market dynamics can help investors make informed decisions about the IPO.

Bansal Wire IPO subscription status After three days of bidding from 3rd to 5th July 2024, the public issue was subscribed 59.57 times. The retail portion, which is the part of the issue reserved for individual investors, was filled 13.64 times. The NII portion, which is the part of the issue reserved for non-institutional investors, was subscribed 51.46 times, and the QIB segment, which is the part of the issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers, was filled 146.05 times. This strong response from the NII and QIB investors underscores the widespread interest in the Bansal Wire IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bansal Wire IPO allotment date, other details Following the 'T+3' listing rule, which is a standard practice in the stock market, the most likely Bansal Wire IPO allotment date is Monday, July 8th, 2024. Likewise, the most likely Bansal Wire IPO listing date is Wednesday, July 10th, 2024.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Bansal Wire IPO allotment status check Once the share allocation becomes public, bidders can easily check their application status online. They can do this by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the public issue, KFin Technologies Limited.

For more convenience, bidders can use the direct BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct KFin Tech link — https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ to check their Bansal Wire IPO allotment status online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

