Bansal Wire IPO opens for subscription: 10 key risk factors investors must know before investing

  • Bansal Wire IPO price band is set at 243 to 256 per share. The IPO lot size is 58 shares. The company has already raised over 223 crore from anchor investors on July 2, ahead of the opening of its IPO.

Ankit Gohel
First Published02:51 PM IST
Bansal Wire IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 3, and will close on Friday, July 5.
Bansal Wire IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 3, and will close on Friday, July 5. (Photo: Company Website)

Bansal Wire IPO: Stainless steel wire manufacturing company Bansal Wire Industries launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday to raise 745 crore from primary market. Bansal Wire IPO has received strong demand from investors as the issue got fully subscribed on the first day itself.

Bansal Wire IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 3, and will close on Friday, July 5. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on July 8 and the IPO listing date is July 10. The equity shares of Bansal Wire Industries will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Bansal Wire IPO price band is set at 243 to 256 per share. The IPO lot size is 58 shares.

The company has already raised over 223 crore from anchor investors on July 2, ahead of the opening of its IPO. It allocated 87,30,468 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of 256 per share.

Also Read | Bansal Wire IPO fully booked on first day of bidding on strong retail,NII demand

SBI Capital Markets and Dam Capital Advisors Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Bansal Wire IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Before investing in Bansal Wire IPO, investors must understand the company’s business, financial performance, key risks and many other factors. Here we take a look at the 10 key risks for the Bansal Wire Industries as mentioned in the Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Bansal Wire Industries IPO key details

Bansal Wire IPO: Key risk factors

1] Bansal Wire Industries heavily relies on its top 10 suppliers for raw materials. Any shortages, delay or disruption in the supply of the raw materials it uses in the manufacturing process may have a material adverse effect on its business operations and financial condition.

2] The company faces substantial working capital requirements and may need additional financing, impacting financial stability.

3] The costs of the raw materials that the company uses in its manufacturing process are subject to volatility. Increases or fluctuations in raw material prices is a key risk factor.

4| The company had low EBITDA and PAT margins in the last three Fiscals.

Also Read | Bansal Wire Industries IPO: Delhi-based firm raises ₹223 cr in anchor book round

5] Negative cash flows in prior periods and potential future negative cash flows pose financial challenges.

6| Its performance is closely tied to the steel wires market and any adverse market conditions could adversely affect financial health.

7] Legal proceedings involving the company, its promoters, directors, subsidiaries, and group companies could impact business and operations adversely.

8] Expansion plans into new geographical regions pose risks of significant liability and potential loss of investment.

9] Use of unsecured borrowings which can be recalled by lenders at any time also poses financial risk.

10] The company’s inability to maintain their distribution network in India and attract additional dealers may have a material adverse effect on their results of operations and financial condition.

Also Read | Bansal Wire IPO fully subscribed: Check subscription status, GMP. Apply or not?

Bansal Wire IPO Review

Analysts are positive on Bansal Wire IPO and have advised subscribing to the issue with a long-term perspective.

“The company's P/E ratio is 50.8 times based on its FY24 earnings, with a market capitalization of 40,078.3 million after the issuance of equity shares and a market cap-to-sales ratio of 1.62 times its FY24 earnings. The Company and its subsidiary, Bansal Steel & Power Limited, offer one of India’s most extensive steel wire product portfolios, with over 3,000 SKUs across high carbon steel, mild steel (low carbon), and stainless-steel wires. The Company offers around 2,000 SKUs, while the subsidiary provides approximately 1,500 SKUs. Looking at these factors we recommend a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating to the IPO,” brokerage firm Anand Rathi said in a note.

Meanwhile, considering both the company's strengths and potential risks, Swastika Investmart Ltd recommended investors only with a high-risk tolerance to subscribe to the issue.

Also Read | Emcure Pharma IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

Bansal Wire IPO GMP

Bansal Wire IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 60 per share, according to stock market analysts. This indicates that the equity shares of Bansal Wire Industries were trading at 316 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 23.44% to the IPO price of 256 per share.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsIPOBansal Wire IPO opens for subscription: 10 key risk factors investors must know before investing

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

210.95
10:11 AM | 3 JUL 2024
8.7 (4.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.30
10:10 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1 (0.59%)

State Bank Of India

840.10
10:11 AM | 3 JUL 2024
13.75 (1.66%)

Tata Steel

176.35
10:10 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1.85 (1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

231.30
09:59 AM | 3 JUL 2024
18.4 (8.64%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

301.50
09:59 AM | 3 JUL 2024
23.25 (8.36%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,683.60
09:59 AM | 3 JUL 2024
357 (8.25%)

Solar Industries India

11,912.05
09:59 AM | 3 JUL 2024
904.4 (8.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue