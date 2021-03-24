MUMBAI : Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, hoping that a continuing investor rush for such share sales will outweigh concerns over the impact of a resurgence in coronavirus cases and resultant curbs by some states on the hospitality industry.

The IPO could receive an encouraging response if recent share sales of two companies in the food and beverages sector are anything to go by. Recent IPOs of Burger King India Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialties Ltd were heavily subscribed across investor categories, especially retail. These IPOs went on to deliver stellar gains on stock debut to investors.

Barbeque Nation has raised ₹202 crore from 15 anchor investors ahead of the issue opening.

Investors are betting on the long-term potential of India’s food and restaurants business amid progress on covid vaccines and rapid urbanization.

Analysts estimate that 60% of Indians eating out are millennials in the age group of 15-34 years, while 58% of the global millennials reside in Asia, out of which most are in India. The millennial population of India is expected to grow at a faster pace than the rest of the world.

Factors such as scope of expansion due to low penetration, expansion of delivery business and strong value proposition with niche positioning in high-growth casual dining segment, are few of the driving factors of Barbeque Nation, said analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Barbeque Nation, which leads the casual dining restaurant (CDR) chain business in India, saw its delivery service grow to 18% of revenue last November, from 3% prior to the pandemic. Its delivery business UBQ by Barbeque Nation recorded a revenue of ₹37.89 crore in the eight months ended November, rising from ₹26.09 crore in FY20.

“The strong presence in the Indian market positions Barbeque Nation well to capitalize on the anticipated growth in consumer spending from expected increases in the level of disposable income in India," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

The company will aim to raise about ₹453 crore by selling shares in the price band of ₹498- ₹500 apiece.

Prabhudas Lilladher said Barbeque Nation is valued cheaply at 1.4 times FY23 enterprise value (EV)/sales. However, the stock at 46 times FY23 earnings per share offers limited upside.

“Although we expect reasonable listing gains, given IPO euphoria in the markets, the operational delivery needs to improve significantly for any serious re-rating in the long term," it said. The brokerage also cautioned investors on the low scale of overseas expansion and “not so impressive track record of the promoter group in scaling up Sayaji Hotels" as well as promoter pledges, insolvency proceedings and offer for sale by promoters in the IPO.

Barbeque Nation opened 23/24/21 new restaurants in FY18/FY19/FY20, respectively. Currently, 70% of its restaurants are located in metros and 30% in tier I and II cities.

Barbeque Nation’s restaurants are located near commercial and residential areas due to which it hosts business lunches as well as informal get-togethers, family celebrations and other events such as birthdays and social lunch get-togethers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via