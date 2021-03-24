Barbeque Nation IPO fully subscribed on 1st day as retail investors lead charge

Mumbai: The ₹453 crore initial public offer of Barbeque Nation Hospitality was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on the back of strong response from retail investors, a phenomenon which has been witnessed in multiple IPOs this year.

The issue received bids for 6.64 equity shares against the offer size of 4.99 million shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Retail portion was subscribed the most with 6.14 times more than their reserved portion. Non-institutional investor portion of the share salw was subscribed 7% and that of employees 12%, while the institutional investor portion was subscribed 37%.

Analysts at Angel Broking in an IPO note said “While the company has posted revenue growth of 20% CAGR between FY18-FY20 it has been continuously incurring losses at net profit level despite topline growth. The Covid-19 pandemic too has had an adverse impact on the operations of the company hence we expect profits will remain under pressure over the medium term".

“At the higher end of the price band the company, is asking for a valuation of 2.4 times FY20 enterprise value to sales which we believe is expensive given the current environment…"

The issue raised ₹202 crore from 15 anchor investors on Tuesday, ahead of the issue opening.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality is planning to mop up ₹452.87 crore through public issue including fresh issue of ₹180 crore. The net fresh issue proceeds will be used for repaying of debts availed by the company.

The IPO also includes an offer for sale of up to 5.46 million equity shares of face value of ₹5 each by the existing shareholders.

Barbeque Nation has also been funded by CX Partners and marquee investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital that hold 27.87% and 2.83% stakes respectively.

For the financial year, 2019-20 it had ₹850 crore in revenue, with its 164 outlets across the country and has been one of the fastest-growing indigenous cuisine chains in the $56 billion restaurant market. The company has raised around ₹300 crore in funding since inception. It had previously received an IPO approval from Sebi in 2018 but did not go through with it then.

IIFL Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Ambit Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are managing the IPO.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via