Barbeque Nation IPO fully subscribed on 1st day as retail investors lead charge

For the financial year, 2019-20 it had ₹850 crore in revenue, with its 164 outlets across the country and has been one of the fastest-growing indigenous cuisine chains in the $56 billion restaurant market. The company has raised around ₹300 crore in funding since inception. It had previously received an IPO approval from Sebi in 2018 but did not go through with it then.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}