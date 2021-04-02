The share allotment in Barbeque Nation IPO will be finalised soon. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the IPO. The initial public offer of the casual dining chain was subscribed nearly 6 times. According to brokerages, the listing may happen on April 7. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar of Barbeque Nation IPO, which was open between March 24 and March 26. Once allocation is finalised, investors can check the share allotment status on Link Intime India website.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality, owns and operates Barbeque Nation restaurants. It also operates Toscano restaurants and UBQ by Barbeque Nation Restaurant. Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital. Price range for the IPO was at ₹498-500 per share.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the BSE website by selecting the issue and then entering the PAN number and application number. The ₹453-crore Barbeque Nation issue received bids for 2,99,01,510 shares against 49,99,609 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 13.13 times, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category 5.11 times and non institutional segment 3.10 times. 10% of the issue is reserved for retail investors.

As of December 31, 2020, we have 164 restaurants owned and operated by us which includes 147 Barbeque Nation restaurants across 77 cities in India.

The initial public offer comprised a fresh issue of ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of 54,57,470 equity shares.

The total operating revenue of the company in FY20 was ₹850.8 crore and the CAGR from FY17 to FY20 was at 19.5%.

Ahead of the IPO, Barbeque Nation Hospitality had raised raised ₹203 crore from anchor investors.

