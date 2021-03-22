The IPO of casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality will open on Wednesday and the company has fixed a price band of ₹498-500 per share for its initial share sale. The three-day public issue will close of March 26. This is the second issue in a week in which a company backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will hit the Street. The IPO of Nazara Technologies , another company backed by Jhunjhunwala, closed last week and the issue was subscribed over 175 times.

Here are 10 things to know about Barbeque Nation IPO:

1) Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital holds close to 2% stake or 575,000 shares in Barbeque Nation Hospitality.

2) Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the IPO. According to brokerages, the share allocation is likely to be finalised on April 1 and listing may happen on April 7. The lot size is 30.

3) 10% of the issue is reserved for retail investors.

4) The ₹453 crore initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹180 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 54,57,470 equity shares.

5) Barbeque Nation Hospitality, owns and operates Barbeque Nation restaurants. It also operates Toscano restaurants and UBQ by Barbeque Nation Restaurant.

6) As of December 31, 2020, we have 164 restaurants owned and operated by us which includes 147 Barbeque Nation restaurants across 77 cities in India.

7) The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for expansion and opening of new restaurants by the company, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes.

8) The issue is being managed by IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital Markets.

9) The company is promoted by Sayaji Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Kayum Dhanani, Raoof Dhanani and Suchitra Dhanani and is also backed by CX Partners, which made its first investment in 2013 and again in 2015.

10) The total operating revenue of the company in FY20 was ₹850.8 crore and the CAGR from FY17 to FY20 was at 19.5%. (With Agency Inputs)

