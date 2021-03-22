2 min read.Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 03:01 PM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from PTI )
Barbeque Nation has set a price band at ₹498-500 for the IPO
After Nazara Technologies, Barbeque Nation is the second company backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to hit the capital market within a week
The IPO of casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality will open on Wednesday and the company has fixed a price band of ₹498-500 per share for its initial share sale. The three-day public issue will close of March 26. This is the second issue in a week in which a company backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will hit the Street. The IPO of Nazara Technologies, another company backed by Jhunjhunwala, closed last week and the issue was subscribed over 175 times.
Here are 10 things to know about Barbeque Nation IPO:
7) The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for expansion and opening of new restaurants by the company, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes.
8) The issue is being managed by IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital Markets.
9) The company is promoted by Sayaji Hotels, Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Kayum Dhanani, Raoof Dhanani and Suchitra Dhanani and is also backed by CX Partners, which made its first investment in 2013 and again in 2015.
10) The total operating revenue of the company in FY20 was ₹850.8 crore and the CAGR from FY17 to FY20 was at 19.5%. (With Agency Inputs)