Basilic Fly Studio files DRHP for IPO launch. Details here2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Basilic Fly Studio plans to enter the primary market with NSE SME IPO of up to 68.4 lakh equity shares, aiming to raise funds for expansion plans and technological advancements
Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), a leading visual effects (VFX) studio in India, has announced its plans to enter the primary market with an initial public offering (IPO) of Up to 68,40,000 equity shares aggregating around ₹65 crores to ₹70 crores, comprising a fresh issue of up to 62,40,000 shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 6,00,000 shares. The company, BFS, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge in preparation for the SME IPO segment.
