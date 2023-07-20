Basilic Fly Studio files DRHP for IPO launch. Details here

India has emerged as a prominent hub for visual effects, with both foreign-owned and locally owned VFX studios meeting the increasing demand for VFX and animation. The surge in content consumption driven by streaming companies has led to a significant rise in the demand for VFX and animation services. As a result, the global market revenue for VFX is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from $26.3 billion in 2021 to $48.9 billion in 2028.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}