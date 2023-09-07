Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment tomorrow: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment date: September 8. Investors can check allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. Refund process starts on September 11. Shares will be credited on September 12. Listing on NSE SME on September 13. GMP is +230.
Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment date: Basilic Fly Studio IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, September 8 . The investors who applied for the issue can check the Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
