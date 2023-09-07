Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment date: Basilic Fly Studio IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, September 8 . The investors who applied for the issue can check the Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, September 11, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, September 12.

Basilic Fly Studio share price will get listed on the NSE SME on Wednesday, September 13. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Basilic Fly Studio IPO.

If you have applied for the Basilic Fly Studio IPO, you can check your Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. You can check the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd of your application on this link - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

How to check Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment status on Purvashare?

- Log in to Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment page - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

- Choose IPO Name ‘Basilic Fly Studio‘ from the drop-down menu bar.

- Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

- Click on the 'Search' button.

- Your Crop Life allotment status will be displayed on the screen (desktop/mobile).

Basilic Fly Studio IPO GMP today

Basilic Fly Studio IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +230 lower than the previous trading session, which was +250. This indicates Basilic Fly Studio share price were trading at a premium of ₹230 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Basilic Fly Studio share price is ₹327 apiece, which is 237.11% higher than the IPO price of ₹97.

According to topsharebrokers.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹280. Based on last 14 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Basilic Fly Studio IPO details

Basilic Fly Studio IPO, which is worth ₹66.35 crore, consists of fresh issue of 6,240,000 shares that aggregates to ₹60.53 crores ,and offer for sale of 600,000 shares of ₹10, which totals to ₹5.82 crores. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for the following objectives, including the establishment of studios and facilities in Salem and Hyderabad as well as the addition of infrastructure to the company's current offices in Chennai and Pune.

Making investments through equity in the subsidiaries for general corporate purposes, issue costs, and workspace development by acquiring new office space in London as well as upgrading the current facilities/offices in Vancouver. Basilic Fly Studio IPO lot size is 1,200 shares.

Basilic Fly Studio IPO subscription

Basilic Fly Studio IPO saw a strong subscription as the issue was subscribed 286.6 times with bids for 146 crore equity shares as against the issue size of 50.96 lakh shares. The IPO opened for subscribers on September 1 and closed on September 5, 2023, and the company aimed to raise ₹66.35 crore from this initial offer.

Data on NSE shows retail individual investors subscribed 84.5 crore shares of the company while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bought 13.53 crore shares of the company in the IPO out of which foreign institutional investors(FIIs) bought 4.99 crore shares of the company and domestic financial institutions bought 1.66 crore shares. The remaining shares (6.88) in the QIB segment were bought by 'others'.

