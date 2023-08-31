comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 14:32:04
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.05 -0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.35 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 564.4 -0.57%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.05 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,569.55 -0.6%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Basilic Fly Studio IPO: GMP, review, other details that you may like to know
Back

Basilic Fly Studio IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Basilic Fly Studio Limited is going to hit primary market on 1st September 2023 i.e. on tomorrow and it will remain open for subscribers till 5th September 2023. The company has fixed Basilic Fly Studio IPO price band at 92 to 97 per equity share and the company aims to raise 66.35 crore from this book build issue. The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

Meanwhile, grey market is signaling highly bullish vibes in regard to the public offer. According to market observers, shares of Basilic Fly Studio Limited are available at a premium of 150 per equity share.

Important Basilic Fly Studio IPO details

1] Basilic Fly Studio IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 150 in grey market today.

2] Basilic Fly Studio IPO price: The public issue is offered at a price band of 92 to 97 per equity share.

3] Basilic Fly Studio IPO date: The book build issue is going to open on 1st September 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 5th September 2023.

4] Basilic Fly Studio size: The company aims to raise 66.35 crore out of which 60.53 is aimed through fresh issues while rest 5.82 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS) route.

5] Basilic Fly Studio IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 1200 company shares.

6] Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment date: The tentative date for finalisation of share allocation is 8th September 2023.

7] Basilic Fly Studio IPO registrar: Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

8] Basilic Fly Studio IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

9] Basilic Fly Studio IPO listing date: The tentative date for listing of SME company's shares is 13th September 2023.

10] Basilic Fly Studio IPO financials: In quarter ended March 2023, company's revenue stood at 78.95 crore whereas its PAT (Profit After Tax) stood at 27.74 crore. Its net worth stood at 31.67 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 02:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App