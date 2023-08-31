Basilic Fly Studio IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Basilic Fly Studio Limited is going to hit primary market on 1st September 2023 i.e. on tomorrow and it will remain open for subscribers till 5th September 2023. The company has fixed Basilic Fly Studio IPO price band at ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share and the company aims to raise ₹66.35 crore from this book build issue. The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

Meanwhile, grey market is signaling highly bullish vibes in regard to the public offer. According to market observers, shares of Basilic Fly Studio Limited are available at a premium of ₹150 per equity share.

Important Basilic Fly Studio IPO details

1] Basilic Fly Studio IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹150 in grey market today.

2] Basilic Fly Studio IPO price: The public issue is offered at a price band of ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share.

3] Basilic Fly Studio IPO date: The book build issue is going to open on 1st September 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 5th September 2023.

4] Basilic Fly Studio size: The company aims to raise ₹66.35 crore out of which ₹60.53 is aimed through fresh issues while rest ₹5.82 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS) route.

5] Basilic Fly Studio IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 1200 company shares.

6] Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment date: The tentative date for finalisation of share allocation is 8th September 2023.

7] Basilic Fly Studio IPO registrar: Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

8] Basilic Fly Studio IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

9] Basilic Fly Studio IPO listing date: The tentative date for listing of SME company's shares is 13th September 2023.

10] Basilic Fly Studio IPO financials: In quarter ended March 2023, company's revenue stood at ₹78.95 crore whereas its PAT (Profit After Tax) stood at ₹27.74 crore. Its net worth stood at ₹31.67 crore.