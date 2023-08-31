Basilic Fly Studio IPO: GMP, review, other details that you may like to know1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Basilic Fly Studio IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹150 in grey market today
Basilic Fly Studio IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Basilic Fly Studio Limited is going to hit primary market on 1st September 2023 i.e. on tomorrow and it will remain open for subscribers till 5th September 2023. The company has fixed Basilic Fly Studio IPO price band at ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share and the company aims to raise ₹66.35 crore from this book build issue. The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started