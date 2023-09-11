Basilic Fly Studio IPO makes a stellar debut on NSE SME; stock lists at 179% premium1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Basilic Fly Studio IPO listing date: Basilic Fly Studio Ltd shares listed on the NSE SME exchange at a premium on Monday. Basilic Fly Studio share price was listed at ₹271 per share, 179.4 percent higher than the issue price of ₹97 on the NSE SME exchange.
