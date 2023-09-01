Basilic Fly Studio IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, other details1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Basilic Fly Studio IPO FMP today is ₹152, say market observers
Basilic Fly Studio IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) Basilic Fly Studio Limited opened for subscribers today and it will open for bidding till 5th September 2023. The VFX studio headquartered in Chennai has fixed Basilic Fly Studio IPO price band at ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share and the company aims to raise 66.35 crore from its initial offer. The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the SME IPO has received strong response on day one of the public issue opening. As per the Basilic Fly Studio IPO subscription status, by 1:36 PM on day one of bidding, the book build issue has been subscribed 14.51 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 21.38 times.
