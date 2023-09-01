Basilic Fly Studio IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) Basilic Fly Studio Limited opened for subscribers today and it will open for bidding till 5th September 2023. The VFX studio headquartered in Chennai has fixed Basilic Fly Studio IPO price band at ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share and the company aims to raise 66.35 crore from its initial offer. The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the SME IPO has received strong response on day one of the public issue opening. As per the Basilic Fly Studio IPO subscription status, by 1:36 PM on day one of bidding, the book build issue has been subscribed 14.51 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 21.38 times.

Meanwhile, grey market is signaling strong buzz in regard to Basilic Fly Studio IPO. According to market observers, shares of Basilic Fly Studio Limited are available at a premium of ₹152 in grey market today.

Basilic Fly Studio IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Basilic Fly Studio IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹150, which is around 55 per cent higher from Basilic Fly Studio IPO price band of ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share. This means, grey market is expecting that Basilic Fly Studio IPO listing price would be around ₹249 ( ₹97 + ₹152). They said that grey market is bullish on the NSE SME IPO because of the bull trend on Dalal Street and strong response by investors to the book build issue.

Basilic Fly Studio IPO subscription status

As per the Basilic Fly Studio IPO subscription status, by 1:36 PM on day one of bidding, the book build issue has been subscribed 14.51 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 21.38 times. The public issue has been subscribed 8.45 times whereas its QIB portion has been subscribed 7.02 times.

Basilic Fly Studio IPO details

The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and it aims to raise ₹66.35 crore from this initial offer. Most likely Basilic Fly Studio IPO allotment date is 8th September 2023 whereas Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the NSE SME IPO. Basilic Fly Studio IPO listing date is likely on 13th September 2023.