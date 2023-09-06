Basilic Fly Studio IPO sees strong response, gets oversubscribed by 286.6 times1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Basilic Fly Studio IPO subscribed 286.6 times; allotment date on September 8.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Basilic Fly Studio Limited saw a strong subscription as the issue was subscribed 286.6 times with bids for 146 crore equity shares as against the issue size of 50.96 lakh shares. The IPO opened for subscribers on September 1 and closed on September 5, 2023, and the company aimed to raise ₹66.35 crore from this initial offer.
