Baweja Studios IPO: Issue subscribed 21% so far on day 1; check GMP, other key details of SME IPO
Baweja Studios IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹25 per share. This indicates that the Baweja Studios shares were trading at a premium of 13.89% at ₹205 apiece on the GMP, as compared to its issue price of ₹180 per share.
Baweja Studios IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Baweja Studios opened for public subscription on January 29. Baweja Studios IPO is an SME IPO and will close on February 1.
