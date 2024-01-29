Baweja Studios IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Baweja Studios opened for public subscription on January 29. Baweja Studios IPO is an SME IPO and will close on February 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The public offer of the production company has received lukewarm response from investors so far on the first day of the bidding process.

Let us check Baweja Studios IPO GMP today, subscription status and other key details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baweja Studios IPO GMP Today Baweja Studios IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹25 per share. This indicates that the Baweja Studios shares were trading at a premium of 13.89% at ₹205 apiece on the GMP, as compared to its issue price of ₹180 per share.

Baweja Studios IPO Subscription Status Baweja Studios IPO has been subscribed 21% so far on the first day as the issue received bids for 10.27 lakh equity shares as against 47.85 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 3:00 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The public issue has been subscribed 0.35 times in the retail category, and 0.10 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) so far. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Baweja Studios IPO Details Baweja Studios IPO commenced for subscription on January 29 and will conclude on February 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baweja Studios IPO size is ₹97.20 crore which is a combination of fresh issue of 40 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹72 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 14 lakh shares aggregating to ₹25.20 crore. The IPO price band is set at ₹170 to ₹180 per share.

The IPO lot size is 800 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹144,000.

The company has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baweja Studios IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on Friday, February 2. Baweja Studios shares will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on February 6.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Baweja Studios IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the offer to meet the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The promoters of Baweja Studios are Harjaspal Singh Baweja, Paramjit Harjaspal Baweja, Harman Baweja and Rowena Baweja.

Baweja Studios is a production company, producing Hindi and Punjabi films. The company is also in the business of trading movie rights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!