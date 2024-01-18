Baweja Studios IPO: Price band set at ₹180-190; key dates, lot size and other details
Baweja Studios IPO price band: The Baweja Studios Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹180 to ₹190 per equity share of a face value of ₹10. The Baweja Studios IPO will open for subscription on Monday, January 29, and will close on Thursday, February 1. The allocation to anchor investors for the IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 25.
