Baweja Studios listing date: Baweja Studios share price made a tepid debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Baweja Studios share price was listed at ₹183, which is 1.67% higher than the issue price of ₹180. Following a tepid listing, the Baweja Studios share price slipped into red, and at 10:06 IST, the shares were down over 3%, trading at ₹173.85 apiece on NSE SME.

Baweja Studios IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 29, and closed on Thursday, February 1. Baweja Studios IPO price band was set in the range of ₹170-180 apiece. Baweja Studios lot size consisted of 800 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 800 shares and in multiples thereof.

Also Read: Blockbuster debut: BLS E-Services share price opens with 126% premium at ₹305 on NSE

Production company Baweja Studios Limited produces films in Hindi and Punjabi, including Bhaukaal, Love Story 2050, Qayamat, and Chaar Sahibzaade. The Company also engages in the trade of film rights. They buy the rights from creators and resell them to streaming services and exhibitors.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Baweja Studios IPO details

The ₹97.20 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares aggregating to ₹72.00 crore and an offer for sale of 14 lakh shares aggregating to ₹25.20 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the offer towards working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Baweja Studios IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Also Read: Baweja Studios IPO: Price band set at ₹170-180; key dates, lot size and other details

Baweja Studios IPO GMP today

Baweja Studios IPO GMP or grey market premium is +2. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Baweja Studios share price was indicated at ₹182 apiece, which is 1.11% higher than the IPO price of ₹180.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: From price band to GMP - here are 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!