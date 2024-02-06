Baweja Studios share price makes a tepid debut, stock lists with mere 1.7% at ₹183 on NSE SME
Baweja Studios listing date: Baweja Studios share price made a tepid debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Baweja Studios share price was listed at ₹183, which is 1.67% higher than the issue price of ₹180. Following a tepid listing, the Baweja Studios share price slipped into red, and at 10:06 IST, the shares were down over 3%, trading at ₹173.85 apiece on NSE SME.
