Baweja Studios share price makes a tepid debut, stock lists with mere 1.7% at ₹183 on NSE SME

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

Baweja Studios shares make tepid debut on NSE SME, listed at ₹183, 1.67% higher than issue price.

Baweja Studios shares list on NSE SME today. (https://www.bawejastudios.com/)Premium
Baweja Studios listing date: Baweja Studios share price made a tepid debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Baweja Studios share price was listed at 183, which is 1.67% higher than the issue price of 180. Following a tepid listing, the Baweja Studios share price slipped into red, and at 10:06 IST, the shares were down over 3%, trading at 173.85 apiece on NSE SME. 

Baweja Studios IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 29, and closed on Thursday, February 1. Baweja Studios IPO price band was set in the range of 170-180 apiece. Baweja Studios lot size consisted of 800 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 800 shares and in multiples thereof.

Production company Baweja Studios Limited produces films in Hindi and Punjabi, including Bhaukaal, Love Story 2050, Qayamat, and Chaar Sahibzaade. The Company also engages in the trade of film rights. They buy the rights from creators and resell them to streaming services and exhibitors.

Baweja Studios IPO details

The 97.20 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares aggregating to 72.00 crore and an offer for sale of 14 lakh shares aggregating to 25.20 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the offer towards working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Baweja Studios IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Baweja Studios IPO GMP today

Baweja Studios IPO GMP or grey market premium is +2. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Baweja Studios share price was indicated at 182 apiece, which is 1.11% higher than the IPO price of 180.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST
