Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 2 LIVE: BCCL IPO GMP signals 46% listing pop — Issue booked 8.63x so far. Should you bid?

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 2 LIVE: BCCL IPO price band has been fixed at 21-23 per share. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by its promoter, Coal India, meaning no proceeds will be received by the company.

Saloni Goel
Updated12 Jan 2026, 10:14:48 AM IST
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal entered its second day of bidding on Monday, January 12, after a bumper demand on the first day, resulting in full subscription within minutes of opening.

The issue was subscribed 8.09 times on the first day of bidding on Friday.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO opened for subscription on Friday, January 10, and will close on January 13. Prior to the opening, the company raised 273.1 crore from anchor investors.

BCCL IPO price band has been fixed at 21-23 per share. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by its promoter, Coal India, meaning no proceeds will be received by the company.

BCCL IPO GMP today

BCCL is enjoying a strong grey market premium. According to data from investorgain.com, BCCL IPO GMP today was 10.6, signalling a listing price of 33.6 apiece, which is at an over 46% premium to the offer price of 23.

Shares of BCCL are expected to list on BSE and NSE later this week on January 16.

Bharat Coking Coal Limited is the country’s largest producer of coking coal, contributing about 58.5 per cent of domestic coking coal output in FY25. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India Limited and holds estimated coal reserves of nearly 7,910 million tonnes.

12 Jan 2026, 10:14:48 AM IST

Bharat Coking Coal Day 2 LIVE: Who are the peers of BCCL?

There are no Indian listed industry peers of comparable size and similar line of business of the Company. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., both listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), have been considered as the industry peers (the Listed Industry Peers), considering the nature and size of business of the companies.

12 Jan 2026, 10:02:52 AM IST

Bharat Coking Coal Day 2 LIVE: Second day of bidding for BCCL IPO kicks off

Bharat Coking Coal IPO opened for the second day of bidding at 10 am today. Investors can apply for the offer till 5 pm.

12 Jan 2026, 09:56:10 AM IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 2 LIVE: Anand Rathi suggests subscribing to BCCL IPO for listing gains — Read why

Bharat Coking Coal, with a strong market share in the industry, valued at ~8.64x P/E on FY25 earnings (at the upper band), is valued fairly. Considering the company’s consistent track record & superior financial metrics, the valuation is fully priced in. Hence, we recommend subscribing to the IPO for listing gains.

— Anand Rathi

12 Jan 2026, 09:50:48 AM IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 2 LIVE: BCCL IPO subscribed 8.09x on Day 1

The demand for BCCL IPO remained strong from all quotas, with the qualified institutional segment (QIB) booked 30%. The non-institutional investor (NII) and retail investor quotas garnered 16.39 times and 9.26 times bids, respectively.

The employee portion was subscribed 83% and the shareholder segment 10.86 times, resulting in the overall BCCL IPO subscription status of 8.09 times.

12 Jan 2026, 09:37:52 AM IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 2 LIVE: BCCL IPO GMP today signals 46% listing gains

BCCL is enjoying a strong grey market premium. According to data from investorgain.com, BCCL IPO GMP today was 10.6, signalling a listing price of 33.6 apiece, which is at an over 46% premium to the offer price of 23.

Shares of BCCL are expected to list on BSE and NSE later this week on January 16.

