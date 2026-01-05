BCCL IPO GMP jumps after announcement of price band, issue opening date

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO, which is the first mainboard IPO of 2026, is all set to hit the primary market on January 9. The ₹1,071 crore IPO will remain open for subscribers until January 13.

BCCL IPO GMP today The GMP of BCCL IPO jumped to +16.5 on Monday, January 5. This means that the shares of BCCL IPO are trading at a premium of ₹16.5 in the grey market, as per Investorgain.

Advertisement

Also Read | BCCL to Jio IPO: Invest in these stocks to unlock shareholder quota

The estimated listing price of BCCL IPO is likely to be ₹39.5, which is 71.74% higher than the IPO price of ₹23.

The lowest GMP is ₹13.00, while the highest GMP is ₹16.50, according to Investorgain.

BCCL IPO details BCCL IPO, a subsidiary of Maharatna PSU Coal India, has set a price band of ₹21–23 per share for its upcoming issue.

Investors can bid for the IPO in lots of 600 shares and in multiples thereafter, translating into a minimum investment of ₹13,800 at the upper price band.

The BCCL IPO is an entirely offer for sale comprising 46.57 crore shares by the promoter and selling shareholder, Coal India, implying that the entire proceeds from the issue will accrue to the company.

Advertisement

Under the issue structure, up to 50% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and a minimum of 35% for retail investors. The IPO also includes separate quotas for employees and shareholders.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are acting as the book-running lead managers for the issue. BCCL’s shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

BCCL is engaged in the production of various grades of raw coking and non-coking coal, washed coal, and related by-products, catering primarily to the steel, power, and cement sectors.

As per the red herring prospectus, BCCL was the largest producer of coking coal in India in FY2025, accounting for 58.50% of the country’s total domestic coking coal output during the year.

Advertisement