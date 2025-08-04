BD Industries IPO allotment today: Here's how to check status and latest GMP

BD Industries IPO allotment: The allotment process for B.D. Industries (Pune) Ltd IPO has been officially completed. Investors who applied for the issue can now check their share allotment status online via the website of the issue’s registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

For those who did not receive any shares, the refund process will begin on August 5, 2025, while successful applicants will have the allotted shares credited to their demat accounts on the same day. The IPO, which opened for subscription on July 30 and closed on August 1, is scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on August 6, 2025.

How to Check B.D. Industries IPO Allotment Status Applicants can verify their allotment status by visiting the official website of Cameo Corporate Services. To check the allotment status of 'B.D. Industries' IPO, investors need to select the issue name from the dropdown menu and provide one of the following: PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID. After entering the required details along with the captcha code, the allotment information will be shown on the screen.

As an alternative, applicants can also visit the BSE website and head to the ‘Equity’ section under the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page to access their allotment status.

IPO Details and Subscription The ₹45.36-crore IPO of B.D. Industries was entirely a fresh issue of 42 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The proceeds will be used for repayment or pre-payment of borrowings, working capital requirements, investment in its subsidiary B.D. Industries (India) Pvt Ltd, and general corporate purposes.

The price band was set between ₹102 and ₹108 per share, and the lot size was fixed at 1,200 shares. The minimum investment by retail investors stood at ₹2,44,800 for 2,400 shares, while HNI investors had to apply for at least three lots, amounting to ₹3,88,800.

The IPO received a decent response from investors, closing with an overall subscription of 1.81 times. It attracted 50.44 lakh bids against 27.88 lakh shares on offer. The retail portion was subscribed 1.32 times, while the NII segment was subscribed 3.66 times, and the QIB portion was booked 1.27 times.

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd acted as the book-running lead manager for the IPO.

About B.D. Industries Incorporated in 1984 and based in Mumbai, B.D. Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic components used in both automotive and industrial applications. Over the years, the company has expanded its product portfolio and market presence.

The company's financial performance has shown consistent growth. For FY23, it reported revenue of ₹54.61 crore and net profit of ₹1.5 crore. While FY24 revenue remained flat at ₹54.25 crore, net profit rose to ₹3.2 crore. In FY25, revenue jumped to ₹82.38 crore, while net profit more than doubled to ₹7.61 crore.

GMP Today The company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹0 per share. This indicated a listing prospect at ₹108, same as issue price.