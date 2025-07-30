BD Industries IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO

BD Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of plastic components manufacturer BD Industries opened for subscription on Wednesday, Jul 30. The SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 42 lakh shares, aimed at raising about ₹45.36 crore, which the company intends to use for the repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings, funding working capital requirements, and investment in its subsidiary B.D. Industries (India) Private Limited, and for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

BD Industries IPO subscription status By 11:10 AM on the first day of subscription on Wednesday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.01 times, with the retail segment booked 0.03 times. The segments reserved for NIIs and QIBs had not seen any subscription till then.

BD Industries IPO details 1. BD Industries IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of BD Industries shares was nil. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at par with the issue price.

2. BD Industries IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and will remain open until Friday, August 1.

Advertisement

3. BD Industries IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share.

4. BD Industries IPO size: The company plans to raise ₹45.36 crore from this issue, which it will use to meet working capital requirements and fund capital expenditure requirements.

5. BD Industries IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 1,200 company shares. Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,400 shares.

6. BD Industries IPO reservation: Nearly 13,94,400 shares, or 33.20 per cent of the net issue, are reserved for retail investors. The company has reserved 19,92,000 shares (47.43 per cent of the net issue) for QIBs, while 5,97,600 shares (14.23 per cent of the net issue) are reserved for NIIs.

Advertisement

7. BD Industries IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Monday, August 4. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Tuesday, August 5, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. BD Industries IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the issue, Aryaman Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.

9. BD Industries IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Wednesday, August 6.

Advertisement

10. BD Industries IPO business overview: Incorporated in 1984, the Mumbai-headquartered company manufactures a wide range of plastic components for automotive and industrial applications.

For FY23, its sales revenue stood at ₹54.61 crore, which remained almost flat at ₹54.25 crore in FY24 but rose to ₹82.38 crore in FY25.

Net profit for FY23 was ₹1.5 crore, which increased to ₹3.2 crore in FY24 and ₹7.61 crore in FY25.

Read all IPO-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.