BD Security files DRHP on NSE Emerge for IPO

The company has submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus to NSE Emerge as part of the IPO process. BDS plans to issue 44,56,000 new equity shares, each with a face value of 10.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Oct 2024, 03:37 PM IST
BD Security files DRHP on NSE Emerge for IPO on Thursday.(iStock)

BD Security Limited (BDS), a prominent provider of security services and Telecom O&M, has announced its intention to enter the primary market with an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 03:37 PM IST
    Popular in Markets

