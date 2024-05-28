Beacon Trusteeship IPO booked over 31 times on day 1 so far; check GMP, subscription status, key dates, more
Beacon Trusteeship IPO subscription period is from May 28 to May 30, with a price band of ₹57-60 per share. Allocation: 50% to QIBs, 35% to retail investors, 15% to non-institutional investors.
The subscription period for the Beacon Trusteeship IPO began on Tuesday, May 28, and it will end on Thursday, May 30. The price band for the offering has been set between ₹57 and ₹60 per share. Each lot in the Beacon IPO is worth 2,000 shares.
