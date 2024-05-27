Beacon Trusteeship IPO to open for subscription tomorrow; check GMP, price band, issue size, key dates, more.
Beacon Trusteeship IPO opens on May 28 and closes on May 30 at a price band of ₹57-60 per share. Equity share allocation: 50% for QIBs, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors.
Beacon Trusteeship IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 28, and will close on Thursday, May 30. The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per share. The Beacon IPO lot size is 2,000 shares. The floor price is 5.7 times of the face value and the cap price is 6.0 times of the face value.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started