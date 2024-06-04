Beacon Trusteeship share price makes a strong debut, stock opens with 50% premium at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME
Beacon Trusteeship share price debuted on NSE SME at ₹90, 50% higher than the issue price of ₹60. The IPO subscription status was 465.20 times on the last day of bidding.
Beacon Trusteeship share price made a bumper debut on NSE SME today. Vilas Transcore share price opened at ₹90, which is 50% higher than the issue price of ₹60. Following a bumper debut, the stock was locked in 5% upper circuit.
