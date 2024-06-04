Beacon Trusteeship share price made a bumper debut on NSE SME today. Vilas Transcore share price opened at ₹90, which is 50% higher than the issue price of ₹60. Following a bumper debut, the stock was locked in 5% upper circuit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beacon Trusteeship IPO started for subscriptions on Tuesday, May 28, and ended on Thursday, May 30. Beacon Trusteeship IPO price band was set at ₹60 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The lot size for the Beacon Trusteeship IPO was 2,000 shares. A minimum of 2,000 equity shares was applied for, with further shares applied for in multiples of 2,000. Beacon Trusteeship IPO subscription status of 465.20 tines on the last day of bidding.

The establishment of Beacon Trusteeship Limited as a debenture trustee occurred in 2015. In a number of areas, including escrow, bond Trusteeship, safekeeping, debenture, security, and more, it provides trustee services. In addition, it acts as trustee for employee stock purchase plans (ESOPs), alternative investment funds (AIFs), and securitisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to guarantee that outgoing remittances from the escrow account are credited solely to the Special Purpose Collection Account or any other account as specified in the contractual agreement, the client selects the firm to operate as both an escrow and monitoring agent. The company provides timely monitoring services, documentation, escrow system setup, and escrow agreement creation and evaluation.

Beacon IPO details The Beacon Trusteeship IPO, valued at about ₹32.52 crore, consists of a fresh issuance of 3,872,000 equity shares at face value of ₹10, and a 1,548,000 equity shares as offer-for-sale component. Beacon Trusteeship IPO raised ₹9.25 crore from anchor investors, as per chittorgarh.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's promoters are Pratapsingh Indrajitsingh Nathani and Prasana Analytics Private Limited.

The following goals will be achieved with the proceeds from the fresh issue: expanding the company's technological infrastructure; acquiring Beacon RTA Services Private Limited and converting it into a fully owned subsidiary to begin providing registrar and share transfer agent services; buying new office space; and general corporate purposes.

The Beacon Trusteeship IPO's book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. Spread X Securities is the Beacon Trusteeship IPO market maker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beacon Trusteeship IPO GMP today Beacon IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +72. This indicates Beacon Trusteeship share price were trading at a premium of ₹72 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Beacon Trusteeship share price was indicated at ₹132 apiece, which is 120% higher than the IPO price of ₹60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

