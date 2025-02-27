Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment date today: Beezaasan Explotech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 27). The investors who applied for Beezaasan Explotech IPO can check the Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Beezaasan Explotech IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 21, and closed on Tuesday, February 25. Beezaasan Explotech IPO subscription status was 5.43 times on the final day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine if they have been allocated shares and their quantity by checking the allocation basis. The total number of shares allocated is also shown in the IPO allotment status. For those applicants who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Share recipients will have their allocated shares deposited into their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Friday, February 28 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, March 3.

If you have applied for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO , you can do a Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today. Here's Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

How to check Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1: By clicking the provided link, you will encounter five additional links to view the status.

Step 2: After opening one of the five links, select Beezaasan Explotech IPO from the drop-down menu in the "Select IPO" section.

Step 3: To verify the status, choose either the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application Number.

Step 4: - If you opt for that choice, input the captcha code following the application number, then click "Submit."

- If you selected Demat Account, provide your account details along with the captcha code and press "Submit."

- For the PAN option, the third choice, enter the PAN number and the captcha, then select "Submit."

How to check Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website - Online status check for Beezaasan IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the available options under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3: Pick the IPO from the list presented under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, and then press the 'Submit' button.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO GMP today Beezaasan IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹175 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.