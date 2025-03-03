Beezaasan Explotech share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with a 16.6% discount at ₹146 apiece on BSE SME

Beezaasan Explotech share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. Beezaasan Explotech share price today opened at ₹146, which is 16.57% lower than the issue price of ₹175.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Beezaasan Explotech had a subscription period that ran from Friday, February 21, until Tuesday, February 25. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Beezaasan Explotech IPO are priced at ₹175. At least 800 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Beezaasan Explotech IPO subscription status was 5.43 times on the last day of bidding, as per chittorgarh.com

Advertisement

Beezaasan Explotech Limited specializes in the manufacturing and supplying of a wide array of explosives and explosive accessories. Its main production focus is on cartridge explosives, which include slurry, emulsion, and detonating types.

The company is largely engaged in the production of explosives and their accessories that serve the cement, mining, and defense sectors. It emphasizes the creation of high-quality cartridge explosives, including slurry, emulsion, and detonating varieties.

The company's manufacturing plant is located in Gujarat. Its product range comprises chemical explosives.

As of March 31, 2024, the company operates across India, with a customer base that reaches 11 states and 2 Union territories within its domestic market.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO details Beezaasan Explotech IPO, valued ₹59.93 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 34,24,800 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

Advertisement

The company intends to allocate the net proceeds from the issue to finance the following objectives such as funding capital expenditures necessary for civil construction related to the expansion of the current manufacturing unit for the Emulsion Explosive-3 Plant, Emulsion Bulk Explosive Plant, and Detonating Fuse Plant at the existing facility located in Bhanthala, Mahisagar, Gujarat; financing capital expenditures for the acquisition of plant and machinery to expand the existing manufacturing unit for the Emulsion Explosive-3 Plant, Emulsion Bulk Explosive Plant, and Detonating Fuse Plant at the current manufacturing facility in Bhanthala, Mahisagar, Gujarat; funding capital expenditures needed for civil construction required to expand an additional magazine (storage) facility for emulsion cartridge explosives and detonating fuses at the existing site in Felsani, Gujarat; acquisition of a commercial vehicle; repayment or prepayment of some or all of the company’s borrowed funds; and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO, whereas Kfin Technologies Limited acts as the registrar for the offering. Rikhav Securities Limited is designated as the market maker for the Beezaasan Explotech IPO.

Beezaasan Explotech IPO GMP today Beezaasan Explotech IPO GMP today is +1. This indicates Beezaasan Explotech share price was trading at a premium of Re 1 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Beezaasan Explotech share price is indicated at ₹176 apiece, which is 0.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹175.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Advertisement