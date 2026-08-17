Behari Lal Engineering IPO allotment today. GMP signals 29% listing pop. How to check status online?

Behari Lal Engineering IPO allotment: The allotment of Behari Lal Engineering is likely to be finalised today, 17 August, following stellar response from investors during the three-day subscription period.

The IPO, which remained open for subscription from August 12 to August 14, witnessed robust demand from investors across all categories, resulting in an overall subscription of 108.44 times.

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The retail investor portion was subscribed 53.27 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed exceptionally strong interest, with their quota subscribed 165.33 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) segment also saw heavy demand, receiving 165.32 times subscription.

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Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP today The shares of Behari Lal Engineering is commanding a strong premium of ₹84 in the grey market, as per websites tracking the unlisted market. The GMP of Behari Lal Engineering is +84, according to Investorgain.

The estimated listing price of Behari Lal Engineering IPO is likely to be ₹369, which is 29.47% higher than the IPO price of ₹285.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO details The ₹302-crore IPO included a fresh issue of ₹93 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 73.20 lakh equity shares worth around ₹209 crore. The price band for the issue was fixed at ₹271– ₹285 per share.

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Prior to the IPO launch, Behari Lal Engineering mobilised ₹90.48 crore from anchor investors by allotting 31.75 lakh equity shares at ₹285 each. The anchor investor list included Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, PineBridge Global Funds, Amicorp Capital (Mauritius) Ltd, WhiteOak Capital and Bandhan Mutual Fund, among others.

The company’s shares are likely to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on August 19, 2026.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards the purchase and installation of equipment and machinery, including computers and peripherals, along with associated civil work at the company’s manufacturing facilities.

A portion of the funds will also be deployed for installing rooftop solar panels at both manufacturing units, repaying or pre-paying certain borrowings, and meeting general corporate requirements.

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Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Established in 1995, Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. is an integrated iron and steel manufacturer that provides customised engineering solutions. Its product portfolio includes precision-engineered components for critical industrial applications, such as metal rolls, engineering castings, alloy steel products, forging ingots and forged shafts.

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Behari Lal Engineering IPO allotment status Applicants can verify their allotment status on the IPO registrar’s official website, as well as through the BSE and NSE platforms.

Following the completion of the allotment process, shares allotted to successful applicants are expected to be credited to their demat accounts before the stock makes its market debut.

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Here's step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status on - MUFG Intime India Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page. 2. From the drop-down menu, select Behari Lal Engineering.

3. Enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.

4. Click on Submit to check your IPO allotment status.

BSE Select Equity under the Issue Type section. 2, Choose Behari Lal Engineering from the dropdown menu.

3. Enter either your Application Number or PAN Number.

4. Enter the captcha and click on Search to check your allotment status.

NSE Visit the NSE IPO Allotment page. 2. Select Equity from the available options.

3. Choose Behari Lal Engineering from the list.

4. Enter your application number or PAN to check the allotment status.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.