Behari Lal Engineering IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP, subscription, review, other details. Apply or not to this ₹302 crore IPO?

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Day 1 LIVE: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Behari Lal Engineering Ltd has opened today. The public issue will remain open for bidding until 14 August 2026. The company has declared the Behari Lal Engineering IPO price band at ₹271 to ₹285 per equity share. Behari Lal Engineering IPO subscription will remain open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all trade dates during the Behari Lal Engineering IPO date. Behari Lal Engineering IPO size is ₹302 crore, out of which ₹209 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route. Meanwhile, Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is signalling a robust listing gain of arouond 23%.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹67 in the grey market today. This means Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹67, which is nearly 23% higher than the upper price band of the mainboard IPO. In other words, the grey market is signalling a robust 23% listing gain on the opening date of the Behari Lal Engineering IPO subscription.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO subscription status By 2:06 PM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 1.23 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 1.75 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 1.14 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.35 times.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO details Here we list out important Behari Lal Engineering IPO details in 10 points:

1] Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹67 in the grey market today.

2] Behari Lal Engineering IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 14 August 2026.

3] Behari Lal Engineering IPO price: The company management has offered Behari Lal Engineering shares at a price band of ₹271 to ₹285 per equity share.

4] Behari Lal Engineering IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹302 crore, out of which ₹93 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares, while the rest of ₹209 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Behari Lal Engineering IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 52 company shares.

6] Behari Lal Engineering IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 17 August 2026.

7] Behari Lal Engineering IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Behari Lal Engineering IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 19 August 2026.

9] Behari Lal Engineering IPO lead managers: Emkay Global Financial Services and Systematix Corporate Services have been appointed lead managers of the Behari Lal Engineering IPO.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO review 10] Behari Lal Engineering subscription: On whether one should subscribe to this IPO worth ₹302 crore or not, Mahesh M. Ojha, VP — Research & Business Development at KC Securities, said, “At the upper price band, the IPO is valued at 18.7x PE post-issue, which appears reasonable considering its growth profile and peer comparison, The company plans to deploy fresh IPO proceeds toward capex at existing facilities and the development of its third manufacturing plant. Increasing the contribution of higher-value products, along with capacity expansion, should support better operating leverage, product mix and profitability over the medium term. Hence, we recommend that investors subscribe to the issue.”

Swastika Investmart has also assigned an ‘apply’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, “The company posted steady growth in its top and bottom lines for the reported periods. EBITDA margin expanded from 13.67% → 16.01% → 18.97% over FY24-26; PAT margin from 8.02% → 12.10%. The company's order book stood at ₹178.57 crore as of May 31, 2026. The public issue appears fully priced, with no direct listed peer for easy comparison. High customer concentration and unhedged forex exposure could impact earnings. Well-informed investors may park funds for medium to long term.”